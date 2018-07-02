Best Malayalam films of 2018 so far

Here are the best Malayalam films that released in the past six months. Here are the best Malayalam films that released in the past six months.

The first half of 2018 belongs to Malayalam cinema when it comes to making meaningful movies. While its counterparts in the other southern states have been trapped in the rat race of box office numbers, Malayalam filmmakers have insulated themselves from the pressure of delivering blockbusters. It is not to say that these filmmakers don’t worry about the commercial part of the filmmaking business. They may feel hurt when their films don’t sell many tickets. But, that doesn’t change their resolve to deliver good films.

Here are the best Malayalam films that released in the first half of 2018:

Ee.Ma.Yau

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Ee.Ma.Yau is easily one of the finest films to release this year in cinemas. Set in a small fishing town, the film follows a cash-strapped son’s struggle to give his dead father the best funeral he can.

Carbon

Carbon is an engaging story about a jobless youngster and his quest to unearth an ancient treasure buried deep in the jungle. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Venu, the film had Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles.

Eeda

Eeda is the directorial debut of renowned film editor B Ajithkumar, who is a member of the Collective Phase One, a group that is dedicated to promoting realism in Malayalam cinema. It is the screen adaptation of William Shakespeare’s timeless romantic tragedy Romeo and Juliet. Set in modern-day Kannur, the film follows the ordeal of star-crossed lovers, whose family members belong to different political parties.

Kammara Sambhavam

Kammara Sambhavam, starring Dileep in the titular role, is the most interesting masala film to come out of Mollywood in a long time. The film is a triumph of its writer Murali Gopy, who takes a meta-view of the film industry and its role in rewriting history in collective memory.

Aadhi

Director Jeethu Joseph created a perfect launch vehicle for Malayalam cinema’s star kid Pranav Mohanlal with Aadhi. The action-packed film played up Pranav’s best qualities, especially his skills in parkour. The film revolves around the protagonist’s efforts to prove his innocence after he gets framed for a murder.

Hey Jude

Director Shyamaprasad’s Hey Jude is an engaging story about mental health and a family’s reluctance to acknowledge the condition that one of its own has been suffering since childhood. Nivin Pauly and Trisha both played the characters with mental conditions.

