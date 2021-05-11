Beena Antony’s husband Manoj posts emotional video about the actor’s fight against Covid-19

Actor Beena Antony's husband Manoj took to social media to talk about the difficult time they experienced due to Covid-19. (Photo: Beena Antony/Instagram)

Popular Malayalam TV actor Beena Antony tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, and has since recovered. Her husband Manoj has opened up about the family’s ordeal during the difficult time.

In a video posted on social media, Manoj said that Beena had isolated herself as soon as she found out that someone from her shooting set had tested positive. Her antigen test was negative, but the RT-PCR test came back positive. Soon after, she developed pneumonia, but after fighting the disease, “she is out of danger.”

Manoj shared in the video, “It is one of the toughest situations in my life. Beena had symptoms for a couple of days. She was under self-quarantine after one person from a shooting set tested positive for Covid. But days before, her symptoms worsened and we took her to the hospital. She tested negative for antigen test but was positive in the RTPCR test. Soon after the result, doctors started treatment, and it was noticed that she started having pneumonia. I hid this news from both Beena and our son. But, later, when Beena insisted, I informed her the same. I lost my courage when the doctors asked me to look for hospitals that have better ICU facilities. Now, by god’s grace, she is out of danger.”

He added, “I am saying all these just as a piece of information. Please be careful. Don’t fool yourself by not wearing a mask, have a sanitiser in hand, skip all the gatherings. Don’t think you are fooling police officers or the government. You are fooling yourself. We are going through a situation where currency notes don’t even have the value of paper. Please stay safe.”

Manoj even got a bit emotional in the video and said, “It is God who gave me the strength to bear everything; else I would have died due to a heart attack.”