scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Basil Joseph welcomes baby girl: ‘She has already stolen our hearts’

Basil Joseph and wife Elizabeth have been blessed with a baby girl, This is the couple's first child.

Basil JosephBasil Joseph with wife Elizabeth and daughter Hope. (Photo:Twitter/basiljoseph)
Listen to this article
Basil Joseph welcomes baby girl: ‘She has already stolen our hearts’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph and wife Elizabeth have been blessed with a baby girl. Basil shared the happy news via Twitter on Wednesday.

The actor-filmmaker shared a picture with Elizabeth and their daughter Hope Elizabeth Joseph. He captioned the image, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can’t wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day.”

Basil’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages. This is the couple’s first child.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Also Read |Minnal Murali review: All hail Minnal Murali, our home-grown superhero

Basil Joseph is best known for helming superhero film Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Basil has also acted in Jan.E.Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Palthu Janwar, Dear Friend and Joji among other movies.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 21:23 IST
Next Story

Over 1,300 unauthorised private schools identified in Karnataka

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close