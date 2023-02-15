Basil Joseph welcomes baby girl: ‘She has already stolen our hearts’

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph and wife Elizabeth have been blessed with a baby girl. Basil shared the happy news via Twitter on Wednesday.

The actor-filmmaker shared a picture with Elizabeth and their daughter Hope Elizabeth Joseph. He captioned the image, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can’t wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day.”

Basil’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages. This is the couple’s first child.

Basil Joseph is best known for helming superhero film Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Basil has also acted in Jan.E.Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Palthu Janwar, Dear Friend and Joji among other movies.