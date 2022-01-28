Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran to share screen space in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

After Chidambaram’s directorial debut Jan E Man, Basil Joseph will be seen in front of the camera along with Darshana Rajendran in Vipin Das directorial Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Basil shared the motion poster of the movie on his official Facebook page.

After the success of his directorial venture Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas, Jay Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai will be the first project in which Basil will be acting. Darshana, meanwhile, is basking in the success of Hridayam. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey will be produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under the banner of Cheers Entertainment.

Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran featured in the 2021 anthology movie Aanum Pennum. They were part of the segment titled Rani, which also starred Roshan Mathew.

In his last acting gig Jan E Man, Basil played Joymon who is shown as a depressed and lonely guy in a remote village in Canada at the start of the movie. The movie comes to life when Joymon decides to return to his hometown in Kerala to celebrate his 30th birthday. The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2021, with Basil’s character lauded by the audience and critics alike.

Darshana’s performance in Hridayam is also garnering a positive response. She shares screen space with Pranav Mohanlal in the movie.