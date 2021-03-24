Barroz: Mohanlal begins his directorial debut, Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes

Actor Mohanlal is all set for his directorial debut Barroz. On Tuesday night, he shared a video where he talked about the project and shared how excited he is for his new role. In the video, Mohanlal called cinema his ‘life and livelihood’, and said he is now looking forward to beginning his directorial journey with Barroz.

The shoot of the film will start on Wednesday, the actor has said. “In the wonderful paths that life travelled through, without even realising it, I became an actor and a filmmaker. Cinema became my life and livelihood. Now, I am setting out on another wonderful journey; with the start of the Barroz shoot on March 24, I am making my debut as director. It is a blessing that I have Navodaya with me in their venture. I request that you support me as the Barroz journey gets underway,” Mohanlal said in the video.

Soon after his post, Amitabh Bachchan shared his best wishes for the actor.

Senior Bachchan took to Twitter to post, “T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture ‘BARROZ’ .. success , prosperity and greater glory .. ❤️❤️🙏🙏.”

In reply to Big B’s tweet, Mohanlal wrote, “Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message. Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers.”

Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message.Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers.@SrBachchan https://t.co/nbHk4F1RKS — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 24, 2021

In April 2019, Mohanlal made the announcement of his directorial debut and shared that Barroz will be a 3D film. The actor had also said both children and grownups will enjoy Barroz which has a Portuguese backdrop. The film will be an adaptation of My Dear Kuttichathan director Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal, who have worked on films like Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Kandahar and others, will be sharing the screen space in multi-starrer Mahabharata.

On Monday, Mohanlal’s film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won three National Awards recently.