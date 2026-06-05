Balan The Boy trailer: Mother with a gun will stop at nothing for her son. Watch

The directors behind two of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated recent successes, Chidambaram of Manjummel Boys and Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham, have joined hands for Balan – The Boy, an emotionally charged mother-son drama whose trailer was unveiled on Friday evening. Running over two minutes, the tightly edited trailer offers glimpses into a haunting story of survival, and, an unbreakable familial bond. At its heart is a mother and her young son, seemingly on the run, from the police, but also from a menacing grandmother whose shadow looms large over their lives.

The trailer opens with the young boy sneaking into a vehicle, only to be abruptly thrown out by its owner. Soon after, viewers are introduced to his mother, a mysterious woman who appears to go by several names, including Mary Luca and Sherly, while at one point identifying her son as Abhijeet Kumar. As the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that she is carrying deep emotional scars and is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to protect her child from the dangers closing in around them.