Singer Balabhaskar and wife critical after car accident, daughter passes away

Music composer and violinist Balabhaskar and his family met with an accident near Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The accident happened at Pallipuram.

Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi are in a critical condition but Tejasvini, their 2-year-old daughter, passed away. The driver Arjun was also injured in the accident and is receiving treatment.

It is being reported that the family was traveling back from Thrissur where they were visiting a temple. The Mangalapuram police told The News Minute, “We assume that the driver dozed off, which caused the accident. The family was returning from Thrissur after visiting a temple.”

Balabhaskar and his family were traveling in a car on Tuesday morning when it hit a tree. A highway patrol unit near the site took them to the nearest hospital.

Balabhaskar started doing stage shows when he was only 12-years-old. He is known for popularsing fusion music in south India. He became the youngest music director in Malayalam films after he gave music for Mangalya Pallak when he was only 17.

