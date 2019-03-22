Babu Antony shoots for American film Bullets, Blades and Blood

Actor Babu Antony, who is a known face in Malayalam and Tamil film industry, is currently in Pittsburg shooting for an upcoming American film titled Bullets, Blades and Blood.

The action movie is directed by Warren Foster and has five-time Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion Robert Farham in the lead role.

According to the synopsis for the movie available at IMDb, Bullets, Blades and Blood follows a hitman called Marcus Blades. “His mission is to kidnap a rising R&B singer but is targeted for death instead. Marcus seeks revenge against those who plot his demise and he wants payment for the job he has done.”

Babu Antony plays the role of the hero’s friend in the actioner. The film also stars several accomplished martial arts experts including Chyna McCoy and Tony “The Tiger” Lopez. The filming is expected to be completed by April 19.

Babu Antony was last year seen in Tamil cop film Adanga Maru and Malayalam period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. Both the films emerged hits at the box office.