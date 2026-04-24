After hours of uncertainty, B Unnikrishnan withdraws resignation as FEFKA general secretary

Dealing a major shock to Malayalam cinema, director B Unnikrishnan submitted his resignation as the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the apex body of 21 trade unions working at various levels in the industry, on Friday, April 24. Soon after, an emergency general council meeting of the organisation was convened in Kochi, which the filmmaker also attended. After long deliberations, Unnikrishnan reportedly decided to withdraw his resignation and continue in the role with revised responsibilities.

One of the most notable figures in the association, Unnikrishnan has been serving as its office bearer for a long period, and his sudden resignation left FEFKA in a tough spot. While he cited personal reasons for his decision, Unnikrishnan also noted that “new leadership should emerge” and that his resignation was intended to allow fresh faces to lead the association, according to Mathrubhumi.

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B Unnikrishnan’s FEFKA journey

One of the biggest film organisations in Malayalam cinema, the incumbent executive committee of FEFKA is led by veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil. Unnikrishnan has reportedly been the organisation’s general secretary since 2008, playing a major role in FEFKA’s growth.

According to Onmanorama, this wasn’t the first time the filmmaker expressed a desire to resign. But all his attempts, including the latest one, have always fallen through. His most recent announcement came during a general council meeting. However, FEFKA members strongly opposed this and urged him to reconsider the decision. Subsequently, Unnikrishnan decided to continue as the general secretary of the organisation but with revised responsibilities.

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‘FEFKA members have agreed to relieve me of certain duties’

“We have always functioned as a team, and that has been our strength over the years. Sibi Malayil had also expressed a similar desire to step down, but the collective sentiment within the council was for continuity,” Unnikrishnan reportedly said. He further mentioned that the association agreed to ease some of his responsibilities. “The members have agreed to relieve me of certain duties, which makes it more practical for me to carry on,” the filmmaker added.

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As one of the most vocal members of the Malayalam film fraternity, B Unnikrishnan has often spoken candidly about the issues plaguing the industry. During a previous conversation with Screen, he opened up about how the production costs of Malayalam films had reached unprecedented levels. He also pointed out that the remuneration of artistes and some technicians was soaring “illogically.” He observed, “Making even a small movie with a superstar like Mohanlal costs around Rs 40 crore now.”

He pointed out, “Often, makers fail to properly assess a movie’s financial viability. It’s also important to note that cinema doesn’t receive external financial backing, whether from banks or the government. The most a film can get from a bank is an overdraft (OD) — never a business loan — and that too provided there’s substantial collateral. This forces producers to rely on private financiers who charge exorbitant interest rates of around 36 per cent. We can’t run any business by paying such a high interest rate, especially when your revenue keeps dwindling. People should proceed with productions only by keeping these realities in mind.”

About B Unnikrishnan

While B Unnikrishnan entered Malayalam cinema as a writer and penned movies such as Jalamarmaram, Shivam, and The Tiger, among others, he made his directorial debut with the Suresh Gopi-starrer Smart City (2006). He has since helmed movies such as Madampi, IG, Aviramam, Pramani, Grandmaster, Villain, Aaraattu, and Christopher. His most recent directorial venture was the Nivin Pauly-starrer Prathichaya.