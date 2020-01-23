Ayyappanum Koshiyum trailer: Prithviraj, Biju Menon play sworn enemies

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is helmed by Sachy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is helmed by Sachy.

Filmmaker Sachy is making a comeback as a director after four years with Ayyappanum Koshiyum. And if the trailer is anything to go by, it seems he’s got a winner. The trailer, which was released on Thursday, shows Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing sworn-enemies.

Prithviraj’s Koshy is an ex-serviceman, and Biju’s Ayyappa is a no-nonsense cop, who has made many enemies in his line of duty. The source of hostility between Koshy and Ayyappa is unclear. But, know this, hell hath no fury as two vengeful men scorned. The two are seemingly willing to let a village burn before they could even consider ending their war.

Sachy is known for writing movies that feature an all-out battle between two men, who eventually become friends for life. Case in point: Driving Licence. Sachy had written the Lal Jr directorial. The film narrated a rivalry between a fan and movie star. It was not a dark movie, where a worshipper turns into a tormentor of his idol. But, a very humane tale about the fragility of a man’s ego irrespective of his background. A movie star is just another man, who doesn’t want to be taken for granted by other people. An ordinary traffic cop is also a mere mortal who can’t allow others to push him around in front of his family. Sachy had beautifully brought out the ego clash between two socially diametrically characters through an engaging screenplay in Driving Licence. And it is safe to assume that Ayyappanum Koshiyum may also be a buddy film in disguise.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum also stars Sabumon Abdusamad, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan and Anu Mohan among others. It is expected to release in February.

