Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy critical, put on life support

Sachy’s last release was Ayyappanum Koshiyum. (Photo: Sachy/Facebook) Sachy’s last release was Ayyappanum Koshiyum. (Photo: Sachy/Facebook)

Malayalam screenwriter and director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, was admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur earlier today. His condition is critical and is on ventilator support.

A statement issued by Jubilee Mission Medical College read, “Mr. Sachidanandan was received today early morning at Jubilee Mission Medical College from another hospital on 16th June 2020 after sustained a cardiac arrest, few hours post total hip replacement surgery. Currently he is being treated in critical care unit with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi disciplinary team is involved in his care. He is presently neurologically obtunded. CT Brain is suggestive of Hypoxic Brain Damage. His recovery can be prognosticated only after 48-72 hours post insult.”

A native of Thrissur district, Sachy gave up practicing law to follow his passion for cinema. He entered the film industry as a writer in collaboration with writer Sethu. Sachy made his debut as a screenwriter with 2007 film Chocolate, which he co-wrote with Sethu. The writer duo went on to pen films like Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles.

In the early 2010s, the writer duo parted ways and Sachy started writing films independently. He went solo for Mohanlal’s Run Baby Run, which was directed by Joshiy. Later, he wrote films like Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving Licence. He even made his debut as a director with Anarkali in 2015. However, his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum gave Sachy his first major break as a director.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj in the lead roles. The movie, which revolved around the fight-to-death rivalry between two hot-headed individuals, was one of the biggest hits of the Malayalam film industry before the COVD-induced lockdown put a wet blanket on everything.

