Varane Avashyamund, Ayyappanum Koshiyum movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mollywood film buffs have much to cheer for as two films Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Varane Avashyamund have hit screens in Kerala today.

Varane Avashyamund, which stars Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshini in lead roles, is touted to be a family entertainer. Directed by debutant Anoop Sathyan, who is veteran director Sathyan Anthikad’s son, the film also stars Suresh Gopi and Shobana in pivotal roles. The duo last shared screen space in 2005 film Makalkku.

Varane Avashyamund is being bankrolled by Dulquer Salman under his banner Wayfarer Films, along with M Star Entertainments. The music of the film has been composed by Alphons Joseph.

On the other hand, Ayyappanum Koshiyum stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Helmed by Sachy, this film is the director’s second film after Anarkali, which also starred Prithviraj and Biju. Based on the trailer, Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the enmity between ex-Army veteran Koshy Kurien (played by Prithviraj) and no-nonsense cop Ayyappan Nair (essayed by Biju).

Produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the Banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company, Ayyappanum Koshiyum also stars Sabumon Abdusamad, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan and Anu Mohan among others.