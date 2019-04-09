Athiran trailer: Fahadh Faasil-Sai Pallavi film promises plenty of thrills and chills

After releasing an intriguing teaser last week, Fahadh Faasil on Monday unveiled the theatrical trailer of his upcoming thriller Athiran. The one-minute and 45 seconds video packs a solid punch that transcends the genre.

The tone of the film is dark, mysterious and it promises to be a full-fledged edge-of-the-seat thriller. It is set in the backdrop of a psychiatric hospital, where Sai Pallavi’s character is languishing in chains in solitary confinement. Judging from the trailer, we can understand why she is deemed so dangerous. She is an expert in Kerala’s ancient martial arts form, kalaripayattu. And clearly, things went downhill for her from there.

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a mental health professional, who visits a facility located on a hill station as part of his job and gets drawn into a web of mystery. He is slapped. He is chased around by dogs. He is terrified by what seems like supernatural activities. And he’s even hypnotised. We can only hope that he makes it out of the hospital alive.

The film is helmed by debutant director Vivek. Acclaimed writer P. F. Mathew of Ee.Ma.Yau fame has written the film, which was majorly shot in Ooty.

The movie also stars Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj, Surabhi, Sudev Renji Panicker, Lena and Shanthi Krishna.

Athiran will release on April 12, coinciding with Vishu.