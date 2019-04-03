Athiran teaser: Fahadh Faasil-Sai Pallavi film stokes curiosity

Fahadh Faasil on Wednesday released the teaser of his upcoming film Athiran. The 40-second long teaser catches our attention with its ominous background score and visual style that belongs to a horror movie.

The video opens with Fahadh trying to enlighten others that autism is a developmental disorder and is not a disease. Cut to next scene, we see Sai Pallavi languishing in solitary confinement. Then, she does a couple of violent things like giving a tight slap across the comforting face of Fahadh as if she is possessed.

Helmed by debutant director Vivek, the post-production work on the film is in progress. Acclaimed writer P. F. Mathew of Ee.Ma.Yau fame has written the film, which was majority shot in Ooty in the backdrop of a psychiatric hospital.

The movie also stars Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj, Surabhi, Sudev Renji Panicker, Lena and Shanthi Krishna.

Athiran will release on April 12, coinciding with Vishu.

Fahadh Faasil is basking in the success of back-to-back hits. He received glowing reviews for his performance in Tamil film Super Deluxe and Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights.