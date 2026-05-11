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At 37, Anjali has already played Mohanlal, Dulquer’s mother, and become goldmine for trolls
Actor Anjali Nair has also appeared as the on-screen mother of actors significantly older than her.
Age disparity is a universal issue in the entertainment industry. The casting of older male actors opposite significantly younger female artistes has become so sickeningly normalised that age-appropriate casting, unfortunately, appears weird. In one of the most recent problematic examples of this, a 24-year-old Sreeleela was made to romance a 54-year-old Pawan Kalyan in director Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh (2026), showcasing the industry’s entrenched patriarchal mindset that male actors are “ageless,” while women are not.
This issue extends beyond the casting of romantic pairs. Sometimes, very young female actors are cast as mothers to significantly older male superstars, but seldom vice versa. One recent example was the casting of 34-year-old Honey Rose as the mother of 65-year-old Nandamuri Balakrishna in Gopichand Malineni’s Veera Simha Reddy (2023). Even Malayalam cinema is no different; actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma has played the mother of Sathyan, who was about 33 years her senior. Actor Anjali Nair has also appeared as the on-screen mother of actors significantly older than her.
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Anjali Nair filmography
Now 37, Anjali played the mother of 42-year-old Dulquer Salmaan in Rajeev Ravi’s Kammatipaadam (2016). Anjali also portrayed the mother of young Murugan in the flashback scenes of Mohanlal’s character in Pulimurugan (2016). However, she did not have combination scenes with the 65-year-old superstar in the action drama.
Anjali entered the film industry as a child artiste through Fazil’s Manathe Vellitheru (1994). She debuted as a lead heroine in the Tamil film Nellu (2010) and later returned to Malayalam cinema with Seniors (2011). Since then, she has acted in numerous Malayalam films, including Venicile Vyapari, Matinee, 5 Sundarikal, Pattam Pole, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Munnariyippu, Mili, Annmariya Kalippilannu, Oppam, Kammara Sambhavam, Take Off, Drishyam 2, Kaaval, Aarattu, Monster, and Vaathil, among others. She has also appeared in Tamil films such as Unnaiye Kadhalipen, Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, Nee Naan Nizhal, Annaatthe, and Chithha, and the Telugu movie Couple Friendly.
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Anjali Nair election result
Interestingly, Anjali was in the news for the past two months after joining the Twenty20 Party, part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and contesting the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections from the Thrippunithura constituency. She, however, faced intense trolling on social media over some of her comments, including her claim that locals had already accepted her as their MLA before the voting. Her attempts to equate the Lotus (BJP’s election symbol) and the Jackfruit (Twenty20 Party’s election symbol) also drew a massive wave of trolls.
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In her election affidavit, Anjali, according to Myneta, stated that she had assets of Rs 99.75 lakh and liabilities of Rs 71.39 lakh. In the elections, she finished third, garnering only 29,471 votes. With 70,256 votes, Congress’ Deepak Joy emerged victorious in the Thrippunithura constituency, while CPM’s KN Unnikrishnan finished second with 51,788 votes.
About Anjali Nair
Anjali was previously married to director-screenwriter Aneesh Upasana, but they parted ways in 2016. They have a daughter together, Aavni, who is already an active child artiste in films. In 2022, Anjali married assistant director Ajith Raju, and the couple has a daughter named Aadvika.
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