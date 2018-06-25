AMMA open to having Dileep back after Mohanlal takes charge

Actor Dileep was disowned by AMMA after his arrest last year for allegedly staging an attack against a woman actor. Actor Dileep was disowned by AMMA after his arrest last year for allegedly staging an attack against a woman actor.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal officially took charge as the new president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) on Sunday. In the first general body meeting, presided over by the new chief of the association, the executive members decided to reinstate actor Dileep’s preliminary membership, which was revoked in the aftermath of his arrest last year.

According to reports, the decision to take Dileep back received a unanimous support from the members after Urmila Unni brought up this matter in the meeting. She claimed that Dileep was expelled without following due procedures while speaking in favor of him. Actor Siddique even noted that Dileep had the option to seek a legal action against the way he was removed from the association but he didn’t.

Hours after he was arrested on July 10 last year for allegedly staging an attack against a woman actor, he was disowned by AMMA in an emergency meeting held at Mammootty’s Kochi residency. A press statement was released announcing AMMA’s decision to expel Dileep from the primary membership of the association. It is worth noting that the actor was also the treasurer of AMMA at the time.

Earlier, actor-turned-politician KB Ganesh Kumar had criticised Mammootty accusing him of wrongly removing Dileep from the association. He further alleged that Mammootty wanted to revoke Dileep’s membership owing to the undue pressure from actor Prithviraj.

He had claimed that according to rules, the association should appoint a disciplinary committee, which should investigate the issue and make its recommendations to another three-member panel before expelling a member.

While AMMA is now open to take him back, it remains to be seen if Dileep will appreciate the decision and return to the association.



AMMA’s new executive committee

Mohanlal was elected the President of AMMA unopposed after Mammootty decided to withdraw his candidacy earlier this month. He succeeded Innocent, who held the position for about 18 years.

Siddhique is the new Secretary, and Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar were named Deputy Secretary, Edavela Babu was appointed as the new General Secretary and Jagadeesh, the Treasurer.

The other members of the newly formed executive committee are Indrans, Baburaj, Asif Ali, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese, Jayasurya, Rachana Narayankutty, Shwetha Menon, Muthumani, Sudheer Karamana, Tini Tom and Unni Shivapal.

