Parvathy writes a heartfelt note as Uyare turns 2: I am so grateful

Actor Parvathy on Monday wrote a heartfelt note to mark the second anniversary of her film, Uyare. She expressed her gratitude for having had the opportunity to play Pallavi in the film, “Two years since Uyare released. I remember the day of release like yesterday. I was not prepared for the kind of love and acceptance this movie received from the audience. For each and every review, each and every experience you all shared with me, for your stories of rising from the ashes! I am so grateful! (sic).”

The film opened in cinemas on April 26, 2019, to glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. “To all the survivors of acid attack who so generously shared their worlds with me so I could do justice to Pallavi. To the entire team of Uyare! what an incredible journey this has been!,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu (@par_vathy)

Uyare was the directorial debut of Manu Ashokan. And the film was written by screenwriter duo Bobby–Sanjay. In the film, Parvathy plays a character, who aspires to become a commercial flight pilot. However, her control-freak boyfriend stands in the way of achieving her dreams. When she decides to end her toxic relationship, her boyfriend throws acid on her face. What follows is her struggles to come to terms with her current situation and fight for justice while continuing to pursue her dream of flying high.

Uyare also stars Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in supporting roles. The film is streaming on Netflix.