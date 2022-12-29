As Gold debuts on Prime Video, Prithviraj calls Alphonse Puthren ‘visionary’

Director Alphonse Puthren’s latest movie Gold is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Starring Prithviraj in the lead, the film premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday.

Gold was a much-awaited comeback of Alphonse after the blockbuster Premam, which came out seven years ago. However, the film left the audience feeling ambivalent and received mixed reviews. Some called it a typical Alphonse movie and some dismissed it as a misfire. The film was released amid a lot of expectations in cinemas earlier this month and soon fizzled out without making much of an impact.

In light of mixed reviews, Alphonse became defensive and claimed that he was subjected to “a lot of jealousy, contempt and mockery.”

“A delectable treat of comedy and crime, Gold is a complete family entertainer. Creating 40 new characters that are funny, dark, and amusing at the same time, we have something for everyone in the film. After the great response we have received from viewers who enjoyed it in the theatres, we are delighted that the film will now make its streaming premiere on Prime Video,” Alphonse said in his latest statement.

“While we continue to live our lives, often we do not realize the vices or virtues that we experience and come across. Dabbling in dark comedy, my character (Joshi) reflects on the perils of gluttony and greed, from a very different vantage point that is infused with drama, humour, thrill, and mystery. Gold is very creatively elevated by visionary director Alphonse, and amazing performances by the entire cast of the film,” said Prithviraj.

It’s worth noting that Prithviraj steered clear of promoting the film in the run-up to its theatrical release. Even though he’s known for his all-out campaigns for making his new movies, he conspicuously never spoke about Gold in the media. This above statement is rather the first time Prithviraj publicly commented on Gold and Alphonse since its release.

Gold also stars Nayanthara in the lead.