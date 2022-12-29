scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

As Gold debuts on Prime Video, Prithviraj calls Alphonse Puthren ‘visionary’

Gold stars Nayanthara and Prithviraj in the lead.

GoldGold stars Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Director Alphonse Puthren’s latest movie Gold is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Starring Prithviraj in the lead, the film premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday.

Gold was a much-awaited comeback of Alphonse after the blockbuster Premam, which came out seven years ago. However, the film left the audience feeling ambivalent and received mixed reviews. Some called it a typical Alphonse movie and some dismissed it as a misfire. The film was released amid a lot of expectations in cinemas earlier this month and soon fizzled out without making much of an impact.

Also Read |Best Malayalam movies of 2022: Bheeshma Parvam, Thallumaala, Hridayam in the list

In light of mixed reviews, Alphonse became defensive and claimed that he was subjected to “a lot of jealousy, contempt and mockery.”

“A delectable treat of comedy and crime, Gold is a complete family entertainer. Creating 40 new characters that are funny, dark, and amusing at the same time, we have something for everyone in the film. After the great response we have received from viewers who enjoyed it in the theatres, we are delighted that the film will now make its streaming premiere on Prime Video,” Alphonse said in his latest statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

“While we continue to live our lives, often we do not realize the vices or virtues that we experience and come across. Dabbling in dark comedy, my character (Joshi) reflects on the perils of gluttony and greed, from a very different vantage point that is infused with drama, humour, thrill, and mystery. Gold is very creatively elevated by visionary director Alphonse, and amazing performances by the entire cast of the film,” said Prithviraj.

It’s worth noting that Prithviraj steered clear of promoting the film in the run-up to its theatrical release. Even though he’s known for his all-out campaigns for making his new movies, he conspicuously never spoke about Gold in the media. This above statement is rather the first time Prithviraj publicly commented on Gold and Alphonse since its release.

Gold also stars Nayanthara in the lead.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 13:36 IST
Next Story

Alia Bhatt heads for yoga class, fans say ‘she’s getting prettier everyday’. Watch video

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close