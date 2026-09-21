As Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earns Rs 321 cr, co-producer Fahadh Faasil decodes its success

As Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gears up to cross the Rs 325 crore mark at the box office, co-producer Fahadh Faasil explains why the romantic comedy resonated so deeply with audiences.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiSep 21, 2026 04:56 PM IST
As Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit nears the Rs 325 crore mark, co-producer Fahadh Faasil explains why the film resonated with audiences.Fahadh Faasil breaks down the secret behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's historic run. (Credit: Facebook/@NivinPauly, Youtube/RedGiantMovies)
Make us preferred source on Google

Despite completing a month in theatres and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is still minting more than Rs 1 crore even on weekdays.

The romantic comedy is now eyeing surpassing the lifetime theatrical collection of director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which marked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s final film as an actor.

Memories of Blunder | Wile E Coyote meets Rajinikanth: How KS Ravikumar’s Lingaa became an unintentional comedy

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Fahadh Faasil on Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s historic success

Meanwhile, actor Fahadh Faasil, who co-produced Bethlehem Kudumba Unit with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under their Bhavana Studios banner, reacted to the movie’s blockbuster success. Weighing in on what drove the romantic comedy’s triumph, he told Variety India, “I believe good and fresh content will always work.”

Fahadh Faasil continued, “All credit goes to the entire team, especially director Girish AD and Nivin Pauly. What a wonderful, honest script — the age-gap romance, the packaging, the humour… everything landed perfectly. And we got the perfect release date during the Onam holidays.”

“As a producer, I’m glad to see that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit worked big-time with audiences and that it is our biggest hit so far. At Bhavana Studios, we believe in choosing meaningful stories, supporting fresh ideas and giving the product the correct platform,” he added.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection

The Nivin Pauly-starrer has thus far grossed Rs 321.42 crore globally, just behind Jana Nayagan’s Rs 324.59 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. At this rate, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will surpass Jana Nayagan by mid-week.

Story continues below this ad

Must Read | My Dear Kuttichathan: How India’s first 3D film, with rotating sets, was made for Rs 40 lakh

On Sunday, September 20, the romantic comedy recorded an India nett collection of Rs 2.65 crore. While its original Malayalam version earned Rs 2.25 crore, the Telugu and Tamil editions made Rs 21 lakh and Rs 19 lakh, respectively, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 157.78 crore.

Despite it being its 31st day in theatres, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit saw impressive footfall and registered an overall occupancy of 54.39 per cent in the Malayalam market. While the morning shows opened at 32.58 per cent occupancy, the rate improved significantly as the day progressed, reaching 59.58 per cent in the afternoon and 63.17 per cent in the evening, before dipping to 50 per cent during the night screenings.

Only in SCREEN | Law and Order movie review: Ranjith turns Mammootty’s most iconic character into a joke

Story continues below this ad

Also starring Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, and Shyam Mohan in key roles, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is jointly penned by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. It features music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Ajmal Sabu, and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments