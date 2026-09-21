As Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earns Rs 321 cr, co-producer Fahadh Faasil decodes its success

Despite completing a month in theatres and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is still minting more than Rs 1 crore even on weekdays.

The romantic comedy is now eyeing surpassing the lifetime theatrical collection of director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which marked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s final film as an actor.

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Fahadh Faasil on Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s historic success

Meanwhile, actor Fahadh Faasil, who co-produced Bethlehem Kudumba Unit with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under their Bhavana Studios banner, reacted to the movie’s blockbuster success. Weighing in on what drove the romantic comedy’s triumph, he told Variety India, “I believe good and fresh content will always work.”