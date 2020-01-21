Arjun Sarja is Anandan in Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Arjun Sarja will be playing a pivotal role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Arjun Sarja will be playing a pivotal role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Actor Arjun Sarja’s look from the upcoming Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was revealed on Tuesday. The actor is playing a warrior called Anandan.

The big-budget film is directed by Priyadarshan and it boasts of an all-star cast, which is led by superstar Mohanlal. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal among others.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri), during the 16th century in Kerala.

The film was shot over three months last year at massive sets built in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, the filmmakers had said at the time that special effects work would take nearly a year to complete.

Marakkar will hit the screens simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The filmmakers will release the Hindi version later.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is set to open in cinemas on March 26 this year.

