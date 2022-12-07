Ariyippu trailer: Kunchako Boban and Mahesh Narayanan promise intense emotional drama

Director Mahesh Narayanan‘s Ariyippu, which won the Golden Leopard at Locarno Film Festival 2022, is all set to premiere on Netflix. The trailer of the much-anticipated film is out, and as expected, it comes across as an intense emotional drama of immigrant labourers.

In the movie, Kunchako Boban and Divya Prabha play the role of a Malayali couple, who work in a medical glove factory in Delhi. Even as they are struggling to get out of the country to earn a good living, a video clip allegedly of Reshmi (Divya) shot in the factory turns their life upside down. On top of being humiliated, the clip also lands them in bigger trouble.

Here’s the trailer:

Talking about Ariyippu, Mahesh Narayanan said in a statement, “Ariyippu’s journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am delighted at the response the film has received at various film festivals across the globe and now that it has found its home on Netflix, I am looking forward to audiences around the world watching the film and their reactions to it. The film is about the pandemic and a story of one couple and their fight to survive through it.”

Ariyippu also stars Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra and Faizal Malik. The film is bankrolled by Shebin Backer Production, Kunchako Boban Production and Moving Narratives.

Ariyippu will premiere on Netflix on December 16.