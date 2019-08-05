Arbaaz Khan and Mohanlal belt out 70s’ Bollywood hits at birthday party

Arbaaz Khan was in a singing mood on Sunday at his birthday celebration. He was joined by Big Brother co-star Mohanlal.

Arbaaz took the stage with Mohanlal to perform a duet rendition of the Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey classic “Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge”. Other hits sung include “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko” by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi and “Roop Tera Mastana” by Kishore Kumar.

Arbaaz Khan and Mohanlal’s birthday performance comes ahead of the release of their Malayalam film Big Brother.

Arbaaz had previously expressed his excitement at working with Mohanlal.

“I am very excited about my Malayalam debut with Mohanlal sir. The film is directed by Siddique sir. I feel it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I am so excited about it,” the actor told reporters.

Apart from Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan, Big Brother also stars Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid and Chemban Vinod Jose among others.

The film is Mohanlal and Siddique’s third collaboration after Ladies and Gentleman (2013) and Vietnam Colony (1992).

While no release date has been set for Big Brother, the film is expected to release in October.