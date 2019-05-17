Toggle Menu
Arbaaz Khan joins the cast of Mohanlal’s Big Brother

Big Brother is director Siddique's third collaboration with actor Mohanlal after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentleman (2013).

Arbaaz Khan will begin shooting for Big Brother from July.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday took to Twitter to welcome Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan to the cast of his upcoming film Big Brother.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan’s brother @arbaazSkhan , to be a part of my upcoming movie #BigBrother, directed by Siddique (sic),” wrote the Villian star on Twitter while sharing pictures of himself with Arbaaz and director Siddique.

Arbaaz Khan also expressed his excitement about making his debut in the Malayalam film industry. “Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July (sic),” he tweeted. The actor is said to be playing the main antagonist in the film.

Big Brother is Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentleman (2013). The film will go on the floors in July and we hear that the makers have plans to release it in October this year.

The film also stars Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Tini Tom and Vishnu Unnikrishnan among others.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has finished shooting for big-budget period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. The VFX-heavy film is currently in the post-production phase and is expected to come out next year.

Mohanlal was last seen in Lucifer, which has already emerged as the biggest ever earner in the history of Malayalam cinema with Rs 200 crore earnings.

