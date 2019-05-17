Arbaaz Khan joins the cast of Mohanlal’s Big Brother

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday took to Twitter to welcome Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan to the cast of his upcoming film Big Brother.

Advertising

“It’s a pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan’s brother @arbaazSkhan , to be a part of my upcoming movie #BigBrother, directed by Siddique (sic),” wrote the Villian star on Twitter while sharing pictures of himself with Arbaaz and director Siddique.

Arbaaz Khan also expressed his excitement about making his debut in the Malayalam film industry. “Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July (sic),” he tweeted. The actor is said to be playing the main antagonist in the film.

Big Brother is Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentleman (2013). The film will go on the floors in July and we hear that the makers have plans to release it in October this year.

Advertising

The film also stars Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Tini Tom and Vishnu Unnikrishnan among others.

Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July 😁 pic.twitter.com/dzjlngRvFc — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) May 17, 2019

It’s a pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan‘s brother @arbaazSkhan , to be a part of my upcoming movie #BigBrother , directed by Siddique. pic.twitter.com/S9peIGhlbb — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has finished shooting for big-budget period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. The VFX-heavy film is currently in the post-production phase and is expected to come out next year.

Mohanlal was last seen in Lucifer, which has already emerged as the biggest ever earner in the history of Malayalam cinema with Rs 200 crore earnings.