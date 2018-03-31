Aravindante Athidhikal teaser: Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s camaraderie leaves us wanting more

Aravindante Athidhikal, reportedly, revolves around Aravindan’s relationship with the guests at his lodge and the wait for his long lost mother.

The teaser of Malayalam film Aravindante Athidhikal, starring Sreenivasan and his son Vineeth Sreenivasan, was released on Saturday evening. Less than a minute long, the teaser starts with visuals of people at Mookambika temple in Kollur, Karnataka, accompanied by Vineeth’s voice over announcing facilities at a nearby lodge. What follows is a funny exchange between the lodge owner Madhavan (Sreenivasan) and his employee Aravindan (Vineeth). While Madhavan is heard building castles in the air with regards to the facilities in the hotel, Aravindan, who patiently acknowledges the far-fetched plan, informs him at the end of the teaser that his plans will never come to fruition. We now can’t wait to see more of the real-life father-son duo’s camaraderie, which has come across so effortlessly in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser on Facebook, Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote, “Here’s the official teaser of Aravindante Athidhikal.. Hope you all will like it.. :-)”

Directed by Katha Parayumpol fame M Mohanan, Aravindante Athidhikal also stars Nikhila Vimal, Aju Varghese, Salim Kumar, Urvashi, Santhi Krishna and KPAC Lalitha among others. The movie, reportedly, revolves around Aravindan’s relationship with the guests at his lodge and the wait for his long lost mother.

Produced by Pradeepkumar Pathiyara under the banners of Pathiyara Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Big Bang Entertainments, the film is written by Rajesh Raghavan and has music by Manikya Malaraya fame Shaan Rahman.

Talking to New Indian Express about Aravindante Athidhikal, M Mohanan had earlier said, “This is an entertainer, which is high on situational humour. One can’t call it a family drama, but families are going to love it as it has a feel-good factor.”

