AR Rahman shoots for a cameo in Mohanlal’s Aaraattu

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was delighted to shoot with Oscar-winner AR Rahman. On Sunday, he tweeted a photo of himself with Rahman and director B. Unnikrishnan from the sets of the movie. “A rare and remarkable shoot with the Music Maestro @arrahman for #Aaraattu. @unnikrishnanb (sic),” he tweeted.

According to reports, Rahman shot for a cameo in the film. Unnikrishnan had completed shooting the entire film a few days ago. It seems the filmmakers have roped in Rahman to shoot and perform in a special music video for the film.

This special number marks Rahman’s return to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of over 30 years. The last Malayalam film that has a score by Rahman was Yodha, which came out in 1992. Interestingly, the film also had Mohanlal in the lead role. The composer has also scored music for director Blessy’s upcoming magnum opus Aadujeevitham, which is based on writer Benyamin’s novel of the same name. The film stars Prithviraj in the lead role.

Aaraattu marks Unnikrishnan’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Mr Fraud and Villian. The upcoming movie is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna, who wrote one of Mohanlal’s biggest box office hits, Pulimurugan.

The film also stars Sangeeth Sivan, Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swasika. The film is due in cinemas on April 12.

Mohanlal was last seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2. The film that released directly on Amazon Prime Video garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics alike.