AR Rahman shares how Fahadh Faasil convinced him to compose music for Malayankunju

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayankunju marks the return of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman to the Malayalam film industry after 28 years. In a YouTube video uploaded by Muzik247, Rahman said that even though he did not have much time, he was intrigued by the film and took it up.

Rahman shared that he was in Dubai when Fahadh called and said, “I want to show you a movie.” But since Rahman was busy at the moment, he invited the actor to join him in Dubai. After watching the film, Rahman was very impressed. The music director recalled that he told Fahadh that he “doesn’t have any bit of time to do this film, why don’t we do the next movie.” However, the Malik actor convinced him to compose music for Malayankunju.

Talking about the film, AR Rahman said, “I have never seen a character like this. I have never worked on a movie with a character like this who is a radio mechanic, which I could have become.”

On a concluding note, Rahman added, “I am coming to the Malayalam film industry after like 28 years.”

Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, Malayankunju releases in theatres on July 22.