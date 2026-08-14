‘I was crying every single night’: Anupama Parameswaran recalls toll of past relationship

The internet has been abuzz over the past few days after actor Anupama Parameswaran opened up about a past relationship that she described as an experience of ‘narcissistic abuse.’ While she did not identify the person, her revelations quickly led sections of social media to speculate that she was referring to her Bison Kaalamaadan co-star Dhruv Vikram. In the second part of her conversation with Dhanya Varma, which has now been released, Anupama spoke at length about the severe physical and emotional impact the relationship had on her.

‘I was crying every single night for hours’

According to Anupama Parameswaran, there was little sense of stability in the relationship, with periods of intense affection repeatedly giving way to deeply distressing episodes. Recalling the toll it took on her, she said, “There were times when this person would say, ‘Let’s end this,’ and two days later he would say, ‘I can’t live without you, baby!’ Then there would be a patch-up. When all this abuse was happening, I was going through my own battles in my life. When you are going through extreme anxiety, it affects you physically. Panic attacks, anxiety attacks, yes, blackouts, I was losing a lot of weight… I had none of this; I was a happy and normal child. My right eye even started twitching, and we had to stop shooting… it was such a condition. Some conversation would happen, and I would throw up, and I would not eat anything. I lost so much weight. I was crying every single night for hours and hours, and I would have to get up and go for a shoot. All of a sudden my lacrimal gland, it got swollen and I had to get surgery done… There was a lot more.”