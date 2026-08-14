Anupama on ‘gold digger’ tag amid Dhurv Vikram break-up rumours: ‘I postponed the engagement’

Renowned actor Anupama Parameswaran’s recent explosive revelations about a toxic past relationship have taken show business by storm, with her words sparking discussions among both industry insiders and fans. Anupama was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram. Revealing that both their families knew about the relationship, she shared that within three months of dating, her partner started talking about their engagement.

However, as she felt that it was too early, she kept putting it off. She shared that after the first couple of dates, he introduced her to his family. “Within three months, he started talking about engagement. I was the one who constantly delayed that engagement because I knew this wasn’t love. It was just desperation to get me to quit acting,” she revealed during an interview with Dhanya Varma.

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Anupama Parameswaran reacts to ‘gold digger’ tag

The actor continued, “Whenever they asked, I would say, ‘I feel that person is very young; we need a little more time; this is not the right time.’ As for having children, we could consider egg freezing. In this relationship, I postponed the engagement multiple times.”

Anupama admitted that the relationship didn’t reach the next stage solely because she put a stop to it. Otherwise, she noted, it would soon have led to marriage and ultimately to divorce. “To those who call me a gold digger, if I hadn’t rejected that engagement proposal, I would have married that person, and it would have ultimately ended in divorce.”

Opening up further about how toxic the relationship was, Anupama shared that her ex-boyfriend began controlling pretty much all aspects of her personal and professional life. Revealing that she suffered “narcissistic abuse” for about two years, the actor noted that he began changing her drastically without her even noticing it.

Anupama Parameswaran on facing ‘narcissistic abuse’ for 2 years

“Many people are not aware of narcissistic abuse. One day he will be Remo. We will be showered with love and care and will possibly feel like the luckiest person alive. However, the next day he will be Anniyan. It will be the most brutal side, and he will not care a hoot about what is happening around him. The same person will play Ambi the next day, apologising to me for his mistakes and crying like a baby. He will promise to never repeat the mistakes, but then again the love cycle continues,” she remarked.

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“He started exerting control over everything in my life. Why didn’t I promote Dragon (2025), one of the biggest hits of my career? I had to drop many projects I was supposed to do. There were direct interventions (from him) in things that were completely under my control,” she revealed.

Anupama added, “To be very honest, I was in a state where I would break into tears if someone simply asked, ‘How are you?’ Throughout my career, I always maintained very high professional ethics, but if I behaved unprofessionally and without ethics over the past two years, it was because of that person’s control over me.”

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Although she did not name her ex-boyfriend during the interview, speculations have since been rife about the person’s identity, with many concluding that it is actor Dhruv Vikram. The son of noted Tamil star Vikram, Dhruv made his acting debut with Adithya Varma (2019), a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Arjun Reddy (2017), which drew significant backlash for being misogynistic and for its glorification of toxic masculinity.

About Anupama Parameswaran

After making her debut in director Alphonse Puthren’s Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi starrer Premam (2015), Anupama Parameswaran went on to play notable roles in Kodi (2016) with Dhanush, Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017) with Dulquer Salmaan, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017) with Ram Pothineni, Krishnarjuna Yudham (2018) with Nani, Butterfly (2022), Tillu Square (2024), Siren (2024) with Ravi Mohan, Paradha (2025), and Bison Kaalamaadan (2025).

Disclaimer: This article recounts personal experiences and reflections on toxic relationships and emotional distress for informational and storytelling purposes. It is not a substitute for professional mental health support or advisory services. If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress or abusive relationship dynamics, please consider reaching out to a qualified counsellor or healthcare professional.