‘I have no voice’: Anupama Parameswaran’s 2025 remarks on Dhruv Vikram take on new meaning

As actor Anupama Parameswaran’s recent explosive revelations about a toxic past relationship gain momentum, netizens have started rewatching her earlier interviews — particularly the ones where she shared the space with actor Dhruv Vikram, whom she was rumoured to be dating — to see if they can find traces of her allegations.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed netizens recently unearthed a 2025 interview featuring the two stars, in which, at one point, she made remarks that hinted at her recent allegations that the toxic boyfriend controlled pretty much all aspects of her personal and professional life. In the interview, she said Dhruv decided what she and the rest of the team behind their film Bison Kaalamaadan (2025), directed by Mari Selvaraj, posted on social media.

‘Dhruv selects all pictures we post’: Anupama’s viral comment resurfaces

While promoting the movie, Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram appeared together on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast. As the conversation progressed, Anupama was heard saying, “You have to be very careful because Dhruv selects all pictures of what we all post.” Taken aback by her sudden comment, Dhruv replied, “You should not feed him (the host) fodder for all this (to make rage-bait and click-bait content).”

Anupama quickly clarified, “What I mean is, now, for promotions, Rajisha Vijayan (actor), I, Nivas K Prasanna (composer), Mari Selvaraj sir, and Dhruv click a lot of pictures. In that, I have no voice, nor do others. We don’t say anything; we have no opinions. So, he selects it all. He chooses which pictures we look good in to post. Rajisha and I would have made faces in most photos.”

However, neither Anupama nor Dhruv looked worried in those moments, and the scene didn’t grow tense afterwards. Bison Kaalamaadan, which became a critical and commercial success, was the only movie in which the two of them appeared together.

Anupama Parameswaran on surviving narcissistic abuse

During a recent conversation with Dhanya Varma, Anupama Parameswaran talked in depth about the toxic past relationship. Although she did not name her ex-boyfriend, many concluded that it was Dhruv Vikram, the son of noted Tamil star Vikram.

Stating that she suffered “narcissistic abuse” for about two years in that relationship, Anupama said that after a point, he began changing her drastically without her even noticing it.

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“Many people are not aware of narcissistic abuse. One day he will be Remo. We will be showered with love and care and will possibly feel like the luckiest person alive. However, the next day he will be Anniyan. It will be the most brutal side, and he will not care a hoot about what is happening around him. The same person will play Ambi the next day, apologising to me for his mistakes and crying like a baby. He will promise to never repeat the mistakes, but then again the love cycle continues,” she said.

Anupama added, “He started exerting control over everything in my life. Why didn’t I promote Dragon (2025), one of the biggest hits of my career? I had to drop many projects I was supposed to do. There were direct interventions (from him) in things that were completely under my control. To be very honest, I was in a state where I would break into tears if someone simply asked, ‘How are you?’ Throughout my career, I always maintained very high professional ethics, but if I behaved unprofessionally and without ethics over the past two years, it was because of that person’s control over me.”

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal reflections and viral social media discussions surrounding celebrity relationships, which have not been independently verified. Content touching upon relationship dynamics or emotional distress is shared strictly for general informational and editorial purposes and does not constitute psychological, legal, or professional advice.