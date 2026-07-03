Ansiba moves court over defamatory videos; Shwetha Menon won’t step down as AMMA chief

The troubles that have been plaguing the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for the past few weeks seem to be snowballing further, as actors Ansiba Hassan and Shwetha Menon have decided to take drastic measures to stand their respective grounds. While Ansiba has chosen to take the legal route against actor Lakshmi Priya and others for making alleged defamatory remarks against her, Shwetha has reportedly taken a U-turn on her decision to resign as the organisation’s president.

In a petition filed at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, Ansiba has sought a direction to the police to file an FIR on the basis of a complaint she submitted against Lakshmi and two representatives of an online media outlet, The Hindu reported. She has accused them of circulating videos on social media intended to tarnish her image and subject her to public humiliation.

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Pointing out that the videos contained false and sexually coloured allegations against her, Ansiba maintained in her petition that they were meant to outrage her modesty and harass her. Although she filed a complaint at the Palarivattom police station, Ansiba claimed that the officials did not take the necessary action. Taking note of her petition, the court has directed the police to submit an explanation on Thursday, July 9.

According to Onmanorama, Ansiba has also requested the court to examine Shwetha Menon’s role in this matter. Actor Tiny Tom is also currently facing scrutiny from the police in a complaint filed by Ansiba for allegedly making defamatory and communal remarks against her.

Shwetha Menon withdraws resignation

Meanwhile, Shwetha, AMMA’s first female president, has announced she will not step down from her post, almost a fortnight after initially resigning. Claiming that she has been unfairly targeted, the actor said she has decided to continue in her role until she proves her innocence. In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Shwetha maintained that she had remained silent thus far, assuming it would end the controversies surrounding the organisation.

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“However, in a situation where my personal credibility is being continuously attacked, and attempts are being made to tarnish my name, I will not back down without proving my innocence,” she stated. The actor further emphasised that she has neither betrayed the organisation nor orphaned it.

The row over AMMA’s general body resolution

“Certain individuals (to be precise, about 10 to 15 members) arrived at AMMA’s annual general body meeting held on June 21, 2026, with a pre-planned agenda demanding that our executive committee resign. They prepared a pre-printed resolution containing several baseless allegations against the executive committee and distributed it among the members. We had factual and legally clear responses to each of those allegations,” she noted.

Shwetha added, “Although that resolution was handed over to me, it did not pass as per AMMA bye-law Article XII(e). Since it failed to secure the support of 162 members — the required two-thirds majority of the 243 members present at the meeting — that resolution has no legal validity whatsoever. Taking advantage of my silence and misleading the members of AMMA, certain vested interests are attempting to hijack the organisation. Therefore, I will not allow anyone to hijack AMMA.”

Disclaimer: This article provides an overview of ongoing developments and public statements within the entertainment industry for informational purposes.