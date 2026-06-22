AMMA crisis: Ansiba Hassan urges new panel to invite back 2017 actor assault survivor

Actor Ansiba Hassan, best known for her role in the Mohanlal-led Drishyam films, has responded after the executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) resigned en masse on Sunday, June 21. The latest series of controversies erupted after Ansiba, who previously served as general secretary in the recently resigned executive committee, raised serious allegations against fellow actors Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya.

Maintaining that she feels she has received some justice, the Drishyam star stated that what happened during Sunday’s general body meeting was historic. Pointing out that all members were able to express their opinions clearly, Ansiba said she, too, could discuss the issues she had previously raised through the media and other platforms in the meeting. She also called for the survivor in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case to be invited to rejoin the organisation.

Expressing happiness over the resignation of the executive committee, Ansiba added that she would go to any lengths to secure complete justice.

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‘A historic moment in AMMA’s 32-year history’

“In its 32-year history, this is likely the first time such events have occurred in AMMA, and all matters were subsequently communicated in detail to the members. I am very happy about it. It is also probably the first time so many members participated in a no-confidence motion. This was a general body meeting where every member could record their opinions precisely,” Ansiba Hassan told the media.

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Alleged financial irregularities trigger internal revolt

“The previous executive committee was unable to present proper income and expenditure accounts at this meeting. Committee members had been repeatedly questioning them about the accounts. They were asking for a 45-day extension. How childish it was! None of those arguments held up in the general body. The lack of accuracy in the financial accounts remained the primary issue,” she added.

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Ansiba Hassan also claimed that she was denied an opportunity to speak by the previous executive committee and credited fellow members for ensuring her concerns were heard at the meeting on Sunday. “The meeting heard some problems raised by Neena Kurup and me. I was able to clearly articulate all my concerns. I finally got my chance in the afternoon session. I am grateful to every member of AMMA for giving me that opportunity. Until then, the committee had not given me a chance to speak. It was the other members who stood together and created the opportunity for me to talk. Whatever I said to the media, I was able to repeat there as well. I was able to pinpoint exactly who was involved in which issues. When moving through a system, there are many procedures to navigate to obtain justice. I will continue to move forward. What happened here today was historic.”

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Demand to officially invite back 2017 actor assault survivor

Calling for a more inclusive approach from the “incoming committee,” Ansiba urged them to formally invite back members who had left AMMA in recent years. She said, “When the president, actor Shwetha Menon, took office in August 2025, it was stated that everyone, including the survivor (in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case), would be brought back. My request to the incoming committee is to officially invite back those who left the organisation. Whether they choose to return or not is up to them, but inviting them back is a matter of justice and fairness for an organisation like AMMA. That is my request.”

The latest events have made the members of AMMA feel as if they have time-travelled back to 2024, when the organisation was caught in what can be described as one of the worst phases in its history.

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Less than two years ago, the then-executive committee, led by superstar Mohanlal, had submitted mass resignations in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report’s release and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against several male film industry insiders. Now, AMMA has once again collapsed, and on Sunday, June 21, the organisation’s first woman president, actor Shwetha Menon, and other office-bearers resigned from their posts.