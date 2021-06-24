Anna Ben’s Sara’s to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Asif Ali’s Kunjeldho gets a release date

Actor Sunny Wayne has announced that his upcoming film Sara’s will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. He shared the news on his Instagram page while releasing a peppy road song from the film. The movie stars Anna Ben in the titular role.

The song titled “Mele Vinpadavukal” shows a group of friends taking a jolly road trip to a hilltop and bonding over their love for photography and nature. The song is sung by Sooraj Santhosh and composed by Shaan Rahman.

Sara’s is helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph of Ohm Shanthi Oshaana fame. Besides Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne, the film also stars Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese among others.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan on Thursday announced that the upcoming Malayalam film Kunjeldho will open in cinemas on August 27, coinciding with the Onam holiday.

Kunjeldho marks the directorial debut of RJ Mathukkutty. The movie stars Asif Ali, Gopika Udayan, Sudheesh, Siddique, Arjun Gopal and Rajesh Sharma. Vineeth has worked on the film in the capacity of a creative director.

Malayalam filmmakers are hopeful that the Kerala government will allow theatres to re-open by August. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is also slated for August 12, targetting the Onam holiday.