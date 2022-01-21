Anna Ben tests positive for Covid

Actor Anna Ben is the latest Malayalam film celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. On her social media handle, she announced that she has contracted the virus and she was experiencing all the symptoms except for the loss of smell. She had also requested people who were in contact with her in the last few days to get tested.

Anna Ben is currently under home quarantine. Amid rising cases of Covid infections in Kerala, many celebrities have fallen ill. Earlier, Malayalam superstar Mammootty had tested positive for the virus. Later, his son Dulquer Salmaan also announced that he was sick with Covid adding that he was just experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Before catching the virus, Dulquer was busy shooting for his upcoming films. He has requested the crew and cast members who worked him to get themselves isolated and then get tested. “This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe,” he said in the statement.

Earlier, Suresh Gopi and Shobana were among those who contracted the virus during the third wave of Covid infections.

On the work front, Anna Ben was last seen in the pro-choice movie Sara’s. The movie, which was released directly on Amazon Prime video, garnered a lot of critical appreciation. Now, she is waiting for the release of director Aashiq Abu’s Naaradan. The release of the film starring Tovino Thomas in the lead has been put on hold owing to the growing cases of infections across the country.