Anna Ben is excited for Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili: ‘I know she will be brilliant in the film’

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Mili, the Hindi remake of Anna Ben’s Malayalam film Helen. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Anna said she is ‘excited’ about Mili.

“I am very excited for Mili because Mathukutty has directed the film in Hindi as well,” Anna said. Talking about Janhvi, the Helen actor said, “I have heard all wonderful things about her and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can’t wait to watch her.”

Anna Ben won the Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury Award) for her performance in Helen.

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up survival thriller Mili, also starring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, in 2021. Sharing photos from the sets of Mili, the actor expressed how it was a special project because it is her first film with her father Boney Kapoor. She wrote on Instagram, “My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

She added that Mili is also special because she got to work with “someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like Mathukutty Xavier sir.” She thanked the director for his guidance and patience. “For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa ❤ thank you for this journey,” she concluded.

Apart from Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs Mahi and Good Luck Jerry in her kitty.