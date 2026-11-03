‘My father started keeping his distance as I grew up’: Modha Rathri actor Anishma Anilkumar

Young actor Anishma Anilkumar is currently on cloud nine after delivering her third consecutive hit in Tamil cinema. Although her most recent film, director Raja Karuppasamy’s Modha Rathri, did not emerge as big a hit as her previous film, Ken Karunas’ Youth, it did well at the box office and has become a hot topic after its OTT release, earning her immense fame.

During a recent interview, Anishma spoke about her deep love for cinema and how her father played a key role in it. Revealing that he is a massive Kamal Haasan fan, the actor shared that he used to take her along to all the movies while she was growing up. As the conversation progressed, she opened up about her close bond with her father and the sadness she felt over the distance he began to maintain as she grew older.