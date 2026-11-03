‘My father started keeping his distance as I grew up’: Modha Rathri actor Anishma Anilkumar

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Young actor Anishma Anilkumar is currently on cloud nine after delivering her third consecutive hit in Tamil cinema. Although her most recent film, director Raja Karuppasamy’s Modha Rathri, did not emerge as big a hit as her previous film, Ken Karunas’ Youth, it did well at the box office and has become a hot topic after its OTT release, earning her immense fame.
During a recent interview, Anishma spoke about her deep love for cinema and how her father played a key role in it. Revealing that he is a massive Kamal Haasan fan, the actor shared that he used to take her along to all the movies while she was growing up. As the conversation progressed, she opened up about her close bond with her father and the sadness she felt over the distance he began to maintain as she grew older.
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Anishma Anilkumar on her father’s reaction to her acting dream
Anishma Anilkumar revealed that he was shocked to learn his daughter wanted to pursue a career in acting. “Honestly, the very reason I fell in love with cinema is my father. He is a huge Kamal Haasan fan and used to take me to every film. But when he realised that I didn’t see cinema simply as entertainment the way he did, it wasn’t just a surprise — it was a total shock to him,” she told Sudhir Srinivasan.
Anishma continued, “I have been very close to my father since childhood; even my friends used to say that he is such a cool dad with great vibes — someone you can share anything with. But after I crossed a certain age, my father started keeping his distance. My family members began saying things like, ‘You’re a grown girl now; you shouldn’t sit on your father’s lap anymore.’ But that was very painful for me. I wouldn’t accept it — I would hug my father tightly and shower him with kisses.”
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“It still makes me sad that he doesn’t touch and talk to me as affectionately as he used to. As far as I’m concerned, I need that physical touch. No matter how much they tell me not to, I still hug and kiss my father and grandfather,” she added.
Who is Anishma Anilkumar?
Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in Keralam, Anishma Anilkumar made her debut playing a key role in Antony Varghese’s Poovan (2023), which was co-produced by Bethlehem Kudumba Unit director Girish AD. She played the female lead for the first time in Girish’s I Am Kathalan (2024), opposite Naslen. Anishma subsequently appeared as Basil Joseph’s heroine in Maranamass (2025).
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Her entry into Tamil cinema happened with Sirai (2025), which became a box-office success, grossing Rs 31.65 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Her next film, Youth (2026), became a sensational hit and collected Rs 71.73 crore worldwide. Although Modha Rathri grossed only Rs 8.82 crore, it was labelled a sleeper hit.