‘Anaswara Rajan saved me from early marriage’: Sister Aiswarya’s video goes viral

Actor Anaswara Rajan shares a warm bond with her elder sister, Aiswarya Rajan, and the two never miss a chance to celebrate each other on social media, letting the world know how much they mean to one another. Recently, Aiswarya shared a heartfelt video in which she explained how Anaswara saved her from entering a marriage at an age when she didn’t even understand what marriage was.

She also expressed that she is nothing but proud to be recognised as “Anaswara Rajan’s sister,” affirming that the label has never caused her any identity crisis.

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Aiswarya on being called ‘Anaswara Rajan’s sister’

In a selfie video from Australia, Aiswarya said, “I didn’t think I would say this on such an occasion. I have wished to say this at some point. I am very grateful to be her sister. I carry this tag with elation. When any of you come and call me ‘Anaswara Rajan’s sister,’ or mention it somewhere, I have absolutely no identity issues.”

Opening up about how much her little sister means to her, Aiswarya revealed, “If there wasn’t such an Anaswara in my life, you might not be here to listen to what I am saying, or I might not be here to tell you all this. If such an Anaswara hadn’t saved me, I would have gotten married at an age when I didn’t even know what marriage was, and my life would have been stuck.”

‘Anaswara Rajan is the one who saved me in every way in life’

Clarifying that she isn’t against the institution of marriage, Aiswarya noted, “One should get married after knowing what it is and how it is. But I planned to get married at a time when I knew none of that. Had that happened, I would have been living with constant back pain, carrying a child now.”

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She recalled, “My Anaswara is the one who saved me in every way in life. Therefore, being her sister is always a joy to me. Under a social media post about the moment when someone told us for the first time we could buy anything and everything, I had commented, ‘My sister.’ Many people reacted, saying, ‘Oh, after becoming a movie actress,’ and so on.”

Aiswarya added, “To tell our loved ones to buy what they like, one just needs to be financially settled. You don’t need to act in movies for that. But how many siblings would actually do that? My sister has told me. When we went to Oman, we visited a mall. At that time, she told me, ‘Achu, buy everything you like; that’s why we came.’ My sister is the first person to say something like that to me. Therefore, I have absolutely no problem with it. I carry it with great happiness.”

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Maintaining that her little sister is the one who saved her in every aspect of life, Aiswarya added in the video’s description box, “To all my fellow elder-sister gang, people may think we’re jealous, but only we know the reality: our whole world revolves around them. Sibling, love, elder sister, family, sisterhood, girls.” Anaswara reacted to the video by dropping an emoji showing a face holding back tears.

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Anaswara Rajan is renowned for her roles in movies such as Udaharanam Sujatha (2017), Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019), Super Sharanya (2022), Thugs (2023), Pranaya Vilasam (2023), Neru (2023), Abraham Ozler (2024), Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024), Rekhachithram (2025), Painkili (2025), Vyasana Sametham Bandhumithradhikal (2025), and With Love (2026).

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal reflections and emotional experiences shared on social media and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute professional advice regarding financial decisions or personal relationships.