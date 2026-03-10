Amritha Suresh opens up about relationship and breakup with Gopi Sunder; says he lit her father’s funeral pyre ‘like a son-in-law’

While she was slowly getting over the trauma and scars caused by her failed marriage to controversial actor Bala, renowned singer-composer Amritha Suresh gave romance another chance when National Award-winning composer Gopi Sunder entered her life. Amid dating rumours that had been circulating for a while, the duo indirectly confirmed their relationship in 2022 through lovey-dovey social media posts. She even referred to him as “husband” in a post she shared after her birthday that year.

However, a few months later, speculation began swirling that the two had parted ways. Although they didn’t address the rumours directly, their subsequent social media activity suggested they had split. Now, Amritha has finally opened up about their relationship and breakup. Maintaining that the decision to part ways was mutual, she shared that Gopi’s arrival and companionship provided her significant relief at that time while she was slowly emerging from the pain caused by years of mental distress and a lack of respect in her marriage to Bala.