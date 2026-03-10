Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amritha Suresh opens up about relationship and breakup with Gopi Sunder; says he lit her father’s funeral pyre ‘like a son-in-law’
Singer Amritha Suresh said her former boyfriend, composer Gopi Sunder, performed her father's last rites and lit the funeral pyre as if like a dutiful son-in-law.
While she was slowly getting over the trauma and scars caused by her failed marriage to controversial actor Bala, renowned singer-composer Amritha Suresh gave romance another chance when National Award-winning composer Gopi Sunder entered her life. Amid dating rumours that had been circulating for a while, the duo indirectly confirmed their relationship in 2022 through lovey-dovey social media posts. She even referred to him as “husband” in a post she shared after her birthday that year.
However, a few months later, speculation began swirling that the two had parted ways. Although they didn’t address the rumours directly, their subsequent social media activity suggested they had split. Now, Amritha has finally opened up about their relationship and breakup. Maintaining that the decision to part ways was mutual, she shared that Gopi’s arrival and companionship provided her significant relief at that time while she was slowly emerging from the pain caused by years of mental distress and a lack of respect in her marriage to Bala.
Mentioning that it was music that brought them together, Amritha Suresh shared that they both sincerely wished for the relationship to work out. Sharing that she also maintained a close bond with Gopi Sunder’s family, the singer expressed that the moments she shared with him were genuine and rooted in emotion. “Back then, I used to refer to his mother as ‘my mother.’ It was my genuine emotion, and it remains so. Both he and I wanted this relationship to work out well. This was a decision I made after many years. Both of us wanted it to be successful; otherwise, we wouldn’t have posted about it,” she shared during a conversation with Movie World Media.
As the conversation continued, she spoke emotionally about the support Gopi provided during her father’s death. As if like a dutiful son-in-law, Amritha said he performed her father’s last rites and lit the funeral pyre. She added that perhaps he came into her life to be her pillar of strength during that difficult year. Amritha noted they parted ways gracefully after realising that it would be difficult to move forward together.
She added, “After years of pain, lack of respect, and abuse, it meant a lot to me when someone came to support me. He did that then; and even today, he does not hurt me. When my father died, he was there like a son. That is something I can never forget. He was destined to perform the last rites and light the funeral pyre of my father like a son-in-law. Later, as we moved forward, we realised it (the relationship) wouldn’t work out. Thus, we parted ways, and that was a decision we took together.”
Although there is no significant communication between the two now, she said they maintain mutual respect and exchange messages and wishes on birthdays and special occasions. Amritha has a daughter from her marriage to Bala.
