AMMA’s 1st woman president Shwetha Menon resigns in latest blow to Malayalam actors’ body

The first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Shwetha Menon, resigned from the post on Sunday along with the other office-bearers following a dispute within the actors’ body.

Menon, who was elected as president of the three-decade-old association, announced that she was also stepping down as a member of AMMA.

The 17-member executive body of AMMA, led by Shwetha Menon, had assumed office in August last year after the previous committee, headed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, was forced to step down in 2024 in the wake of the controversies surrounding the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on the treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry.