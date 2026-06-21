AMMA’s 1st woman president Shwetha Menon resigns in latest blow to Malayalam actors’ body

The first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Shwetha Menon, resigned from the post on Sunday along with the other office-bearers following a dispute within the actors’ body.
Menon, who was elected as president of the three-decade-old association, announced that she was also stepping down as a member of AMMA.
The 17-member executive body of AMMA, led by Shwetha Menon, had assumed office in August last year after the previous committee, headed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, was forced to step down in 2024 in the wake of the controversies surrounding the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on the treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry.
Menon announced the decision at the end of the annual general body meeting of the association held in Kochi. “There are attempts to take the association into the hands of the tainted. I cannot remain as a puppet,” she told the media.
Following the resignation of the executive committee, an ad hoc committee led by actor-turned-MLA Ramesh Pisharody was constituted until a new committee is elected.
Mohanlal on Sunday issued a statement calling for unity within the association.
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Heated exchanges
From the outset of the annual general body meeting, members engaged in heated exchanges over AMMA’s annual receipts and payments accounts. When the association’s general secretary, Cuckoo Parameswaran, presented the accounts, a section of members led by Siddque and Edavela Babu raised a protest alleging a lack of transparency. More members then joined in, leading to a stalemate in passing the annual statement of accounts. Subsequently, Shwetha Menon announced the resignation of the entire executive committee as well as her decision to quit the body.
Actor Baburaj told the media that an ad hoc committee, headed by Ramesh Pisharadi, has been established.
Simmering tensions
AMMA has been under close public scrutiny since the Justice Hema Committee report led to accusations that the actors’ body did not do enough to prevent sexual misconduct against women working in the Malayalam film industry.
Several male actors in the film body were accused of sexual misconduct soon after the Hema Committee report came out in 2024.
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Moreover, allegations against actor Dileep, who was acquitted in December 2025 by a sessions court of conspiracy charges in the 2017 actor sexual assault case, is still persistent among a section within AMMA, sources said. “There is still a strong Dileep lobby in AMMA. There are other lobbies led by other actors who are accused of sexual misconduct. Hence it is very difficult to run the ship in AMMA,” a source said.
Trouble in AMMA started brewing once again with actor and former general secretary of AMMA, Ansiba Hassan, raising a character assassination complaint against actor Tini Tom. Hassan, who is known for her role in the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam series of films, had the support of other members of AMMA, who issued public statements against the artiste body’s management. AMMA issued a gag order to actors to prevent them from appearing before the media to make statements in this case. “This was strongly opposed by a section within AMMA,” a source said.
“Despite electing a woman president, AMMA remained a male organisation led by male stars,” the source added.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
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Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
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Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
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Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
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Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
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A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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