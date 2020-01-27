AMMA talks fail as producers demand Rs 1 crore from Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam’s troubles are far from over. Shane Nigam’s troubles are far from over.

The executive members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Monday expressed disappointment as their efforts to resolve the conflict between actor Shane Nigam and the producers’ council of Kerala hit a roadblock.

AMMA executive member Baburaj told media that the producers’ council was not ready for a comprise without the financial compensation of Rs 1 crore. “He (Shane Nigam) is a very young kid, and he has made several mistakes,” Baburaj said. “We also made him dub for his pending film without any condition. And despite that, if they demand such a huge amount, we can’t accept that.”

“We informed AMMA members about our demands. And they were not ready for it,” the producers’ association justified its stance. “We have the responsibility of protecting the interests of producers.”

AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu said it was unfair to target Shane in this manner. “We have asked them to pay Shane’s remuneration after completing the projects. But, this demand is not acceptable,” he added.

The controversy broke out when Shane Nigam got a new hair cut, knowing that it would jeopardize the production of two of his upcoming films, Veyil and Qurbani. The actor claimed he did it to express his protest against the filmmakers for treating him unfairly on the sets. The producers, however, accused him of non-cooperation. The issue reached a stage where the producers’ body decided to ban him until he paid Rs 7 crore as compensation for the losses incurred by the makers of Veyil, Qurbani and Ullasam.

