AMMA row: No one objected to Dileep reinduction at general body meet, says Mohanlal

Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) president Mohanlal Monday said none from the association’s general body had objected to reinduction of actor Dileep, who was suspended from the organisation after he was arrested for sexual assault.

Mohanlal said since Dileep has stated that he would not return to AMMA until he is exonerated of the charges, technically and legally he (Dileep) is not in the organisation. Once Dileep is cleared off all charges, he can return to AMMA, said Mohanlal.

The AMMA’s decision to revoke Dileep’s suspension, taken two weeks back in its general body meeting, had triggered widespread protests. Four actresses, including the victim of the assault, had quit AMMA in protest. “From the very beginning of the case, we are with the girl,” Mohanlal said.

Mohanlal said that the decision to sack Dileep was taken hastily. “A meeting of the available executive had been held after his arrest. When the issue came up, there were demands to either expel him or suspend him…. He was suspended,’’ said Mohanlal.

He said it was later realised that such a decision should be taken only at a general body meeting. “No one, including the women members, objected to the decision to take him back,’’ the actor said.

