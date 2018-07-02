AMMA responds to WCC, agrees to discuss Dileep issue

AMMA courted controversy a couple of weeks ago after its new leadership led by Mohanlal decided to take Dileep back into its fold. AMMA courted controversy a couple of weeks ago after its new leadership led by Mohanlal decided to take Dileep back into its fold.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Monday responded to the letter sent by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). The executive committee has agreed to hold a meeting with the members of WCC and discuss their grievances regarding the reinstatement of Dileep in the film body. While the association stopped short of fixing a date, it said that the meeting will take place by the end of July.

AMMA courted controversy a couple of weeks ago after its new leadership led by Mohanlal decided to take Dileep back into its fold. The decision caused widespread outrage with many questioning AMMA leaders for siding with Dileep, who has been accused of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor.

The immediate fallout was the resignation of the survivor, Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeesan and Geetu Mohandas, who are also part of WCC. It was followed by WCC’s letter of condemnation to AMMA, which was signed by Revathy, Padmapriya Janakiraman and Parvathy. The protesting actors also demanded an emergency meeting with the AMMA’s executive committee.

The objection against AMMA has been only growing by the day. On Sunday, the members of Kannada Film Industry (KFI) and Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) wrote a letter slamming the film body on its decision on Dileep.

The KFI and FIRE asked AMMA to “immediately revoke its judgment to reinstate Dileep until all charges are cleared and uphold the moral compasses that our film industries at their best possess (sic).”

The letter also carried the sign of endorsement of 50 leading actors, directors and technicians of the Kannada film industry.

