Sunday, May 01, 2022
AMMA removes Vijay Babu from executive committee

AMMA in a statement said Vijay Babu had written a letter to the organisation stating that he wants to stay away from the executive committee in light of the allegations levelled against him.

By: PTI | Kochi |
May 2, 2022 1:31:33 am
Vijay BabuVijay Babu has been accused of raping an actress.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday announced its decision to remove actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of raping an actress, from its executive committee, pending inquiry in the case registered against him by the police.

“The committee has discussed the letter from Vijay Babu and accepted his demand,” the body said.

The actress, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu’s production house, had filed a complaint with the police on April 22 and narrated on Facebook, the ordeal she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-a-half months.

Babu, who is untraceable since the police launched the probe, appeared in a Facebook live session on Tuesday and claimed innocence, saying he is the “real victim.”

Also Read |Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, calls himself the victim in video denial: ‘I am the one who is suffering’

As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor’s name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also filed against him.

Vijay Babu has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the actress rape case.

Meanwhile, another woman has levelled a fresh charge against him on Friday through a social media page. However, police have not yet registered a case in this regard as there was no official complaint.

