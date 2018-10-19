AMMA has accepted Dileep’s resignation, says Mohanlal

Mohanlal said that he personally called Dileep and asked him to tender his resignation.

AMMA president and Malayalam actor Mohanlal on Friday revealed that actor Dileep’s resignation has been accepted by the film body. Dileep is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor.

At a press conference held today, Mohanlal said that he personally called Dileep and asked him to tender his resignation.

He added, “The big problem when I took charge was around Dileep. WCC told us that we should have a clear stand about this. When WCC came to talk to us, we asked them for some time. We wanted time to call the General Body, but then the situation in Kerala changed. They had also spoken to us about taking back the members who resigned. We did not know how to deal with it.”

Mohanlal said he was “hurt” that English and Tamil media made him the face of the protests by WCC. “Many media houses, not in Malayalam, but in English, Tamil etc made me the face of this. It hurt me,” he said.

The WCC or Women in Cinema Collective, formed in the backdrop of the sexual assault in February 2017, have been involved in a dialogue with AMMA’s executive council over the membership of actor Dileep, who has been chargesheeted in the sexual assault case.

While Dileep was expelled from AMMA at the time of his arrest, the expulsion was later reportedly revoked. The WCC has been questioning why AMMA took such a decision when the case’s trial was still underway.

