Ambili teaser: Get ready to be charmed by Soubin Shahir, again

The teaser of Ambili, starring Soubin Shahir in the titular role, was released on Friday. The video shows Soubin dancing his heart out to a peppy number, which is composed by Vishnu Vijay and sung by Antony Dasan.

While it is easy for us to assume Ambili as the clown of the town, the teaser says otherwise. He is ‘the king of the town.’

Ambili is directed by Johnpaul George, who made his debut with Tovino Thomas-starrer Guppy that came out in 2016. The upcoming film also stars Naveen Nazim and Tanvi Ram among others.

Going by the teaser, Soubin Shahir seems all set to deliver another charming performance.

The actor, meanwhile, has debutant director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25 and Santosh Sivan’s Jack n Jill, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, in the pipeline.