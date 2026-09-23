‘Am I dead?: Ambika breaks down over sister Radha’s Rs 46 cr cheque fraud allegations

Days after veteran actor Radha levelled cheque fraud allegations against her sister, actor Ambika, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, Ambika has stepped forward to explain her side. Rubbishing Radha’s claims as fake and fabricated, Ambika broke down in tears before the media, expressing disbelief that her dear sister portrayed her as a “thief” in front of the world.

For those unfamiliar, Radha had recently filed a police complaint against Ambika and Mallikarjuna, alleging that blank cheques belonging to her were taken from her home and misused in an attempt to claim around Rs 46 crore.

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Ambika refutes cheque fraud allegations

While addressing the media, Ambika pointed out that it is hard to believe Radha, who is extremely cautious in all matters, would carelessly leave signed blank cheques at home. “Radha is a person who uses a special number lock even for her handbag. Then, when she goes to sleep, she keeps that bag in a cupboard and locks it again. It is unbelievable when such a vigilant person says she left signed cheques elsewhere,” she maintained.

Ambika further expressed her heartbreak over ARS Garden Studio, which she said they built together, being renamed without informing her. She shared, “When I saw the ARS Garden board being removed and another board being put up, I could not bear it. Everyone in Tamil cinema knows what ARS Garden means to me.”

“The ‘A’ (for Ambika) in ARS Garden is gone. Why? Am I dead? No, I’m alive. Shouldn’t I have been told? She doesn’t even have that basic courtesy,” the veteran actor alleged, tearing up.

Ambika further revealed there had been earlier disputes over family property. She stated that a large share of gold ornaments entitled to her are in Radha’s possession now. “When I ask about the gold I deserve, she doesn’t give a proper reply. Radha has a special weakness for gold. It’s okay to take one’s mother’s or sister’s gold once in a while. But a large amount of my gold is still with her. If I try to speak directly about it, she won’t even pick up the phone,” Ambika alleged.

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Their brother added to her statements, saying, “It was decided to divide the properties equally when our mother was alive. Radha’s method is to say nothing when spoken to directly and then change her statement later.”

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Ambika reportedly noted, “When we were struggling, I was the first stepping stone for the family. At one point, we believed that if there was family and a bond, we should do anything for the family. But things are not like that now. Everyone is living separately.”

“I don’t know why Radha has filed a complaint against me. Looking at this, I find it strange because I am actually the one who was cheated. I should have been the one to give the complaint. It is okay. Someone may have advised Radha, and that is why she has given the complaint,” Ambika added.

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About Ambika, Radha

Ambika and Radha were two of the most celebrated South Indian female actors of the 1980s. Originally from Kerala, they worked in various languages and shared the screen with some of the biggest names in Indian show business.

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Ambika is best known for her roles in movies such as Neelathamara, Andha 7 Naatkal, Enkeyo Ketta Kural, Sakalakala Vallavan, Vazhvey Maayam, Naan Paadum Paadal, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Uyarndha Ullam, Rajavinte Makan, Irupatham Noottandu, Kakkothikkavile Appooppan Thaadikal, and Mr Bharath, among others.

Meanwhile, Radha played notable roles in films such as Alaigal Oivathillai, Ilanjodigal, Pakkathu Veetu Roja, Valibamey Vaa Vaa, Nalla Thambi, Tik Tik Tik, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, Muthal Mariyathai, Irakal, Revathikkoru Pavakkutty, and Kadhal Parisu.