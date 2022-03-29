scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read

Pada, Naradan and Veyil get OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video sets digital release dates for Malayalam movies Pada, Naradan and Veyil.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 29, 2022 8:58:53 pm
Pada, Veyil, NaradanPada, Veyil and Naradan will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced the digital release dates for three Malayalam movies. While Pada, starring Kunchacko Boban, will stream on the platform from March 30, Tovino Thomas’ social thriller Naradan and Shane Nigam’s Veyil will be available for streaming from April 8 and April 15, respectively.

Pada opened to a positive response earlier this month. Written and directed by Kamal KM, the thriller stars Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan. Pada revolves around the armed rebellion by a group of men over the issue of land rights for the indigenous communities.

Also Read |Jana Gana Mana first look: Vijay Deverakonda plays a soldier in Puri Jagannadh’s war movie

Naradan explores the evils of exploitative journalism. The film is helmed by Aashiq Abu of Virus fame. It features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles. The film traces the rise of a dishonest newsman, who uses his influence to feed his ego and insecurities by sowing a divide in the country.

Veyil is a family drama, which features Shane Nigam in the lead role. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko and Sreerekhaa.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut tiger shroff tejasswi prakash alia bhatt
Vijay Deverakonda, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Tejasswi Prakash: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement