Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Actor Amala Paul injured

Amala Paul, who has been shooting for her upcoming thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola, recently suffered a ligament tear.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Published: August 14, 2018 6:03:03 pm
Amala Paul injury photos Amala Paul thanked her fans on social media for their well wishes.
Amala Paul, who has been shooting for her upcoming thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola, suffered a ligament tear recently. The film is said to have several stunt sequences and Amala has been shooting without a stunt double. During one such sequence, the actor is said to have twisted her right arm, that led to the ligament injury.

According to a report, Amala initially continued shooting thinking it was a sprain. But the mounting pain made the star leave for Kochi to seek treatment. She is currently recuperating in Kochi. It is said that she will begin shooting in one week. Photos of the actor have gone viral on social media.

Amala shared a photo of herself on Instagram. Along with the photo, she wrote, “A famous proverb goes ‘No hero without a wound’, I took it seriously, so now with a broken arm 🤘Thank you all for your well wishes, my hand will heal faster now 🙏❤️ between, always hated auto-correct, but when typing text with left hand its a saviour!! LIT ✨✌️ #ligamenttear #adhoandhaparavaipola #actionshootdiaries”

amala paul post Amala Paul’s Instagram post.

The women-centric thriller is said to be set in Western Ghats, where the protagonist loses her way. The initial posters featuring Amala Paul on a RX100 bike had created quite a buzz for the project on social media.

Apart from Amala, the film also stars popular cricket presenter Samir Kochchar. Adho Andha Paravai Pola will mark Samir’s debut in Kollywood. Almost 90% of the film has been canned and around 10 days are left to complete shooting. Adho Andha Paravai Pola has been helmed by debutante Vinoth and produced by Century Films International.

Amala was last seen in Bhaskar Oru Rascal, featuring Arvind Swamy. The actor also has Raatchasan with Vishnu Vishal and Aadujeevitham with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline.

