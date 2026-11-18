Even though the trailer for Bachelor Party D’eux divided the internet, with many pointing out that it doesn’t pack the same punch as its spiritual prequel, Bachelor Party (2012), there is one reason people still consider buying tickets for the actioner. And that reason is director Amal Neerad.

But honestly, he might be one of the most divisive directors in modern Malayalam cinema, with a career that proves how unpredictable cinema can be. Although most of Amal Neerad’s early films, including the 2012 Bachelor Party, received mixed to negative reviews upon release and underperformed at the box office, they have all gained a huge cult following over the years.

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However, the interesting part is that even these films’ biggest fans won’t argue that they are narratively brilliant. In fact, most of Amal’s movies are unofficial remakes, loose adaptations, or retellings of various works. His films are rather remembered and celebrated for their stylised making, pithy punch dialogues, actors’ dashing costumes and getups, aestheticised violence (don’t confuse this with the gore that pan-Indian actioners ram down our throats), protagonist elevations that offer an absolute adrenaline rush, spectacular use of music, exaggerated yet alluring employment of slow motion, and unconventional cinematography and editing patterns.

Even though his directorial debut, Mammootty’s Big B (2007), did not earn the anticipated responses, either critically or commercially, there’s no denying that it was a groundbreaking film that made the average audience realise that there’s more to a movie than merely picturing the written words in the script. Big B heralded the forthcoming “New Generation” film movement that revived an ailing Malayalam cinema.

The making of Amal Neerad’s visual eye

An alumnus of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, Amal earned a Special Mention at the 48th National Film Awards for his cinematography on his diploma film, Meena Jha.

He debuted as an independent cinematographer in director Ranjith’s Mammootty-starrer Black (2004). One of the industry’s most iconic gangster dramas, Black featured cinematography that was notably different from what audiences were used to. The visuals showcased a perfect mix of realistic and stylised grit set in the terrains of Kochi that had rarely been captured before. The use of subdued colours to illustrate how subjects and objects could easily blend with the darkness, in tune with the narrative’s tone, offered a fresh experience for audiences.

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Amal’s work also caught the attention of Ram Gopal Varma, and they collaborated on three movies: James (2005, which Varma co-produced), Shiva (2006, which Varma directed and produced), and Darna Zaroori Hai (2006, the anthology horror film which Varma co-produced and directed a segment of).

How Amal Neerad rewrote Malayalam cinema’s visual grammar

In 2007, he made his directorial debut with Big B. An unofficial remake of director John Singleton’s Four Brothers (2005), Big B was unlike anything the industry had seen until that point. It showed that cinema was more than storytelling and that anything and everything could be stylised. From the protagonist’s presentation to his backstory, Big B defied conventional norms throughout.

Amal Neerad and Mammootty on the sets of Big B. (Credit: IMDb) Amal Neerad and Mammootty on the sets of Big B. (Credit: IMDb)

Amal and cinematographer Sameer Thahir also showcased brilliant use of shadows, rather than the conventional style of keeping subjects under direct light and maintaining consistently high brightness and contrast throughout. The actors’ measured delivery of dialogues penned by Unni R, their stoic demeanour, and the extensive, glamourised use of slow-motion shots became key characteristics of Amal Neerad’s signature style. Along with the costumes, the background score also featured a heavy Western influence and was deeper rather than loud.

In his next film, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009), he collaborated with Mohanlal to create a spiritual spin-off of the superstar’s Irupatham Noottandu (1987). Audiences, used to seeing Mohanlal in his mundu (dhoti) with his twirled moustache, were shocked to see him in out-and-out Western attire, sporting a stylised moustache and beard. Amal’s signature style was evident throughout, particularly since he handled the cinematography on his own. However, SN Swamy’s writing was quite outdated, and Amal also failed to transform it into what he needed, rendering Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded a disappointment.

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When he joined forces again with Unni R for Anwar (2010), it was clear their collaboration mattered to him as a director. Unlike the first two movies, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer had a socially relevant story but was presented in the “Amal Neerad style.” It was loosely based on director Jeffrey Nachmanoff’s Traitor (2008). Anwar also marked a shift in his approach to music, placing greater emphasis on songs from this point onward.

When conviction mattered more than anything

Bachelor Party was his first film to be headlined by non-superstars. Penned by Unni and Santhosh Echikkanam, it featured a lineup of actors one wouldn’t typically expect in such a stylised actioner. But Amal demonstrated that a director’s conviction was all that mattered. From Kalabhavan Mani and Rahman to Indrajith Sukumaran and Vinayakan, the actors’ looks, dialogues, and swagger are still cherished today. From the Mexican standoff to mass shootout, Bachelor Party introduced Malayalam cinema to visuals it had only seen in Hollywood films before.

A poster of Amal Neerad’s 2012 film Bachelor Party. (Credit: IMDb) A poster of Amal Neerad’s 2012 film Bachelor Party. (Credit: IMDb)

Amal’s segment, Kullante Bharya, in the anthology film 5 Sundarikal (2013), could be described as his most heart-wrenching and dramatic work thus far. Partly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) and reportedly loosely based on an ancient Chinese short story, it also showed that Amal was capable of creating more than stylised actioners.

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In the Fahadh Faasil-headlined Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), Amal went beyond his usual theatrics to include his political views as well. A period actioner, it also highlighted the power of an exceptional blend of cinematography and production design, elevated further by controlled performances.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Comrade in America (2017) was arguably his most mainstream-coded film till then. An action-adventure film that also revolves around the donkey flight illegal immigration technique, Comrade in America became popular among young Leftists in Keralam for its romanticisation of their lives.

Amal Neerad’s evolution as a storyteller

Penned by Suhas and Sharfu, Varathan (2018) was a significant upgrade in terms of script from Comrade in America. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the actioner also refuted the unfounded notion that people belonging to rural areas are innocent by default. The action choreography in Varathan’s climax set a benchmark for crafting stunt scenes in confined spaces and also in the dark.

He also handled the cinematography for Anwar Rasheed’s Trance (2020) during this period.

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Bheeshma Parvam features the most extensive and intricate scripts in Amal’s repertoire thus far. Inspired by the Mahabharata and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972), among other works, the Mammootty-starrer highlighted Amal’s growth as a storyteller, giving as much focus to the narrative as to the technical aspects. While Amal has always been a master at presenting and elevating the hero, his framing of Mammootty’s Michael in Bheeshma Parvam surpassed all, thanks in part to the acting giant’s magnificent performance.

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An adaptation of Lajo Jose’s novel Ruthinte Lokam (2019), Bougainvillea (2024) could be described as the most non-Amal Neerad film he has done thus far, as the characters were given more prominence than the style and his signature. However, his decision to avoid fitting the narrative into his mould and instead dive deep into the story’s world helped him greatly.

Although Amal Neerad’s films up to Comrade in America failed to perform as well as expected at the box office, they have all developed cult followings over the years, with many hoping that Bachelor Party D’eux won’t be like its trailer.

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Cinema cannot exist in a vacuum; it’s all about the discussions that follow. In the Cinema Anatomy column, we delve into the diverse layers and dimensions of films, aiming to uncover deeper meanings and foster continuous discourses.