‘Am I a failure as a father?’: Biju Menon shines in hilarious Avaraachan and Sons trailer

Avaraachan and Sons trailer: “Our father (Biju Menon) has been a menace to us since the time we were children. He only cares about himself,” the character played by Ganapathi S Poduval tells his siblings. When Akhila Bhargavan tells him to watch his tongue and reminds him that he is talking about their father, their brother (Sreenath Bhasi) chimes in from the side, “Is this how a father is supposed to conduct himself?”

Thus begins the trailer for the family entertainer Avaraachan and Sons, directed by debutant Thamby. As the promo progresses, we see that Ganapathi and Sreenath aren’t complaining for no reason. “Arrack, toddy, weed, and theft” are common for their father Avaraachan. “Murder is the only thing left,” we hear someone say about him.