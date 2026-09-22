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‘Am I a failure as a father?’: Biju Menon shines in hilarious Avaraachan and Sons trailer
Biju Menon plays a troublemaking father alongside Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, and Vinay Forrt in the hilarious Avaraachan and Sons trailer.
Avaraachan and Sons trailer: “Our father (Biju Menon) has been a menace to us since the time we were children. He only cares about himself,” the character played by Ganapathi S Poduval tells his siblings. When Akhila Bhargavan tells him to watch his tongue and reminds him that he is talking about their father, their brother (Sreenath Bhasi) chimes in from the side, “Is this how a father is supposed to conduct himself?”
Thus begins the trailer for the family entertainer Avaraachan and Sons, directed by debutant Thamby. As the promo progresses, we see that Ganapathi and Sreenath aren’t complaining for no reason. “Arrack, toddy, weed, and theft” are common for their father Avaraachan. “Murder is the only thing left,” we hear someone say about him.
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“With a father like him, the children will never have peace,” Sreenath attests. Regardless, Avaraachan asks Eliyamma (Pauly Valsan) at one point, “Am I a failure in the role of a father?” But Eliyamma hypes him up, saying, “You are a super father,” thus giving Avaraachan goosebumps.
Nevertheless, as the trailer moves to its final moments, we see that he is a big-time troublemaker.
The film also features Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Vineeth Thattil David, and Nisha Sarangh in key roles.
Watch Avaraachan and Sons trailer here:
Written by Joseph Vijeesh and Thamby, Avaraachan and Sons is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Its music has been crafted by Sanal Dev, while Sajith Purushan and Akash Joseph Varghese have handled the movie’s cinematography and editing, respectively.
Avaraachan and Sons will hit the screens on October 2.
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