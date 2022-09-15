scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Alphonse Puthren is ‘sorry’ for not releasing Prithviraj-Nayanthara’s Gold on Onam: ‘Nobody likes uncooked food’

Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles, was earmarked for release during the Onam holidays. However, the film's release was delayed owing to post-production reasons.

Gold movieGold is helmed by Alphonse Puthren.

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has expressed regret for not releasing his upcoming movie Gold on the date announced earlier. When a Facebook user asked him about the film’s new release date, Alphonse in turn requested him to be patient. The director said that he will reveal the release date as soon as he finishes the pending work, suggesting he was in no hurry to serve uncooked food.

Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles, was earmarked for release during the Onam holidays. However, the film’s release was delayed owing to post-production reasons.

Also Read |On Ramya Krishnan’s birthday, here’s a look at Neelambari, one of the two all-time favourite villains of Rajinikanth

“There are some more work including CG, music colouring, and little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it,” Alphonse Puthren said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show

Gold marks the return of Alphonse Puthren to the big screen after a gap of seven years. His last directorial outing was Premam in 2015. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, the romantic comedy tracing the hero’s brush with romance at various stages of his life was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Not just in Kerala, it was a huge hit in Tamil Nadu also. The film was remade in Telugu with the same name with Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. However, it couldn’t recreate the success of the Malayalam original.

There is a lot of pressure on Alphonse as his work in Gold is likely to be measured against Premam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:42:09 pm
Next Story

US Senate confirms Indian American Shefali Razdan Duggal as Ambassador to the Netherlands

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nandita das, kapil film TIFF
Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato’s premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement