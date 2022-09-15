Alphonse Puthren is ‘sorry’ for not releasing Prithviraj-Nayanthara’s Gold on Onam: ‘Nobody likes uncooked food’

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has expressed regret for not releasing his upcoming movie Gold on the date announced earlier. When a Facebook user asked him about the film’s new release date, Alphonse in turn requested him to be patient. The director said that he will reveal the release date as soon as he finishes the pending work, suggesting he was in no hurry to serve uncooked food.

Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles, was earmarked for release during the Onam holidays. However, the film’s release was delayed owing to post-production reasons.

“There are some more work including CG, music colouring, and little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it,” Alphonse Puthren said.

Gold marks the return of Alphonse Puthren to the big screen after a gap of seven years. His last directorial outing was Premam in 2015. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, the romantic comedy tracing the hero’s brush with romance at various stages of his life was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Not just in Kerala, it was a huge hit in Tamil Nadu also. The film was remade in Telugu with the same name with Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. However, it couldn’t recreate the success of the Malayalam original.

There is a lot of pressure on Alphonse as his work in Gold is likely to be measured against Premam.